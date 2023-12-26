The immediate-past Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has denied knowing a contractor, James Okwete, who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly laundering N37bn.

She described the allegation of complicity as a malicious attack on her person.

Umar-Farouk made the rebuttal in the late hours of Monday in a message posted on her X handle (formerly Twitter) and Instagram page.

A national newspaper (not LEADERSHIP) had reported that details of an ongoing EFCC probe revealed that N37bn was transferred from the Federal Government’s coffers and sent to 38 different bank accounts domiciled in five legacy commercial banks belonging to or connected with Okwete.

However, Umar-Farouk who denied any dealing with Okwete, said, “There have been a number of reports linking me to a purported investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission into the activities of one James Okwete, someone completely unknown to me.

“James Okwete neither worked for nor represented me in any way whatsoever. The linkages and associations to my person are spurious. While I resist the urge to engage in any media trial whatsoever, I have however contacted my legal team to explore possible options to seek redress on the malicious attack on my person.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Umar-Farooq the pioneer Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. She was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2019 as the youngest cabinet member at the time.