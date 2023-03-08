Kaduna State chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has reiterated its support for Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s administration and promised to vote for the candidate that will sustain his legacies.

The union which commended the el-Rufai administration for not only aligning pension with the minimum wage of N30,000 monthly, added that state government pays the entitlements of its members promptly.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the pensioners said they have “enjoyed tremendous benefits, including improved welfare from the state government.’’

On behalf of the old citizens, the union’s secretary, Comrade Alhassan Balarabe Musa, said the benefits that his members had been enjoying “were unprecedented in the history of the union since inception over 30 years ago.’’

According to him, ‘’Kaduna State Government is the first state in the Federation that implement the minimum Pension of N30,000 since the year 2020.’’

“More than 11,000 pensioners benefited from this increase. To our knowledge, the Kaduna State Government is the only state in the country that has increased pension to align with the minimum wage,’’ he added.