The Kaduna State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its sustained onslaught against crime in the State with the arrest of six armed robbery suspects, five receivers of stolen goods, and three suspects for unlawful possession of firearms in a string of coordinated operations across Kaduna metropolis and beyond.

According to a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, on Friday, the arrests were carried out on September 11 by operatives of Operation Fushin Kada Tracking and Response Team, following credible intelligence and surveillance operations.

He said on the fateful day, at about 1900hrs, operatives apprehended Fahad Babangida, a notorious gang leader known for his involvement in armed robbery, shop breaking, and vehicle snatching. He was arrested alongside his gang members: Ahmed Lawal and Salahudeen Ibrahim, who were reportedly plotting to rob a retired NNPC staff when they were intercepted.

He said during interrogation, the suspects confessed to their crimes and led police to a second group under the same network. This led to the arrest of Isah Musa and Usman Abdullahi, who admitted to multiple shop burglaries and property snatching incidents, especially within the Rigasa axis of Kaduna.

DSP Hassan also disclosed that further investigation uncovered the identities of five receivers of stolen goods, including Kabiru Sabitu (alias Baban Godiya), Abdullahi Shehu, and Yusuf Saleh, who were also arrested and confessed to aiding in the disposal of stolen goods.

In a separate operation on September 11, 2025, at about 1600hrs, operatives arrested one Abubakar Usman Bello, a member of a phone snatching syndicate. His arrest led to the identification and arrest of his criminal receivers.

The police recovered 45 stolen mobile phones and one Echimens laptop from the suspects. The case has since been charged to court for prosecution, he stated.

In another breakthrough, on September 15, 2025, a patrol team from Kabala West Division intercepted two suspects, Ibrahim Hassan (19) and Usman Abubakar (21), riding a motorcycle near Unguwar Mu’azu Bypass Expressway at 0130hrs.

Upon searching them, officers discovered a 9mm pistol loaded with three live rounds of ammunition. Preliminary findings revealed they were suspected members of a gang known for terrorising the area. He added that the case was under further investigation, with court arraignment to follow according to the statement.

Similarly, on September 18, 2025, police operatives acting on intelligence arrested one Simon Haruna, a suspected gunrunner from Plateau State, in Lambar Zango, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The suspect was caught negotiating the sale of a Made-in-USA Beretta pistol, which was found in his possession along with three 9mm rounds. He has since confessed to operating illegal arms deals across Plateau and Kaduna States.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, has commended the operatives for their dedication and swift action. He reiterated the Command’s commitment to cleansing the state of criminal elements and restoring public safety.

He also called on citizens to remain vigilant and to continue providing actionable intelligence to security agencies, assuring them that the Police will not relent in its duty to protect lives and property.

“We urge residents to continue supporting our operations with credible information. Together, we can ensure that Kaduna remains safe for all,” the CP stated.