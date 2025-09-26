The Sudanese Alliance for Rights has filed a case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague against four senior figures of the Port Sudan Authority.

The lawsuit cites Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is both the nation’s army chief and head of the country’s Sovereign Council, as well as leading military figures, including Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed forces, Lieutenant General Yassir Al-Atta, top army general, Shams al-Din al-Kabashi, and the Commander of the Sudanese Air Force, El Tahir Mohamed El Awad El Amin, urging the ICC to launch an urgent investigation and hold the officials accountable.

The filing asked the ICC to open an urgent investigation into alleged human rights violations in conflict-affected areas and to determine accountability through international legal channels.

The group, working with a team of international lawyers, said it turned to the ICC after mediation efforts by the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) did not resolve the crisis, according to the filing.

The submission highlighted concerns about the humanitarian impact of ongoing insecurity in border regions and requested independent scrutiny of the claims.

Human rights observers said the move underscored civil society’s push for impartial investigation and accountability where domestic remedies are viewed as insufficient.