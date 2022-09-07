The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has said that the Abuja-Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu, has been taken into custody.

This DSS stated this in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, on Wednesday following reports that Mamu was arrested in Egypt.

The DSS said his arrest in Egypt followed complaints from the Nigerian military and other security agencies in relation to some pertinent questions he will need to answer as a person of interest.

Part of the DSS statement reads: “This is to confirm that Mamu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia.

“He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September 2022, and taken into the Service’s custody.

“The act followed a request by Nigeria’s military, law enforcement, and intelligence community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

“The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course.”

Recall that Mamu has been in the news lately for his part in the release of some abducted Kaduna train passengers, who were kidnapped on March 28, 2022.

Sometime in August, Mamu, who is the publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper in Kaduna, withdrew as the lead negotiator in securing the release of the remaining train attack victims, citing threat to his life by the Nigerian government.