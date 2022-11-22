Deputy registrar (Academic Affairs) Kaduna State University (KASU) Dr. Obadiah Joshua has asked the authorities of the Kaduna State University (KASU) to comply with the judgement reinstating him to his office after the school failed to obey court verdict.

Joshua wrote a letter through his counsel, Yakubu Ibrahim Umar of James Kanyip and Co to the chairman of the governing council of KASU and copied the vice chancellor requesting for full compliance with the appellate court’s judgement.

He threatened to commence contempt proceedings against the university and other concerned parties in the event of any default.

Joshua’s letter came almost nine months after the Appeal Court judgement was delivered on May 20, 2020.

His appointment was terminated on January 27, 2017, but won the appeal he filed against the order of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) which directed his reinstatement.

Joshua had in February, 2017 through his counsel, sought at the NICN a declaration that the purported termination of his appointment by the university was done in breach of the procedure laid down under the university Law No 3 of 2004 and the University Staff Condition of Service.

He sought a declaration that the purported termination of his appointment by the university is wrongful and unlawful and that he is entitled to his salaries, allowances and other emoluments due to him by virtue of his rank as deputy registrar.