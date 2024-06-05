In a bid to reposition its quality of news reportage, current affairs and other interesting programs for satisfaction of it’s viewers, Kaftan TV has engaged the professional services of a veteran broadcaster, Reuben Okala, to lead the Abuja office as head of station.

Okala, expected to resume with immediate effect, is bringing on board his wealth of experience that spans close to thirty years, as a multitasking professional in journalism trenches at Nigeria’s premier television station, the Nigeria Television Authority-NTA.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kaftan TV Abdulwaheed Odusile TV, unveiled the new station helmsman, on Tuesday, at a general meeting with staff of the fast rising television station.

He admonished them to continue to work hard, while promising to look into their welfare and other emoluments. Odusile who said that their is no room for laziness at Kaftan TV, as hard work will be rewarded just as any staff that engages in professional misconduct will be shown the way out.

“Noted that the founder, Prince Adewale Adebayo, places greater premium on professionalism for the overall success of the station, and that was why the decision to bring Reuben Okala becomes more than imperative.”

Okala, expressed satisfaction with the facilities he’s seen at the station when he was conducted round on a facility tour.

“He urged them to be creative my carving a nitch for themselves, noting that collectively Kaftan TV can be taking to greater heights.”

The new head of station admonished them to believe in themselves and their creator if they must achieve individual success, promoting that hard work will be rewarded under his watch at head of station in Anuja.