Police Service Commission (PSC) has released the list of 10,000 successful applicants for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) constable cadre.

The PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the release of the candidates’ list.

He said, “The commission today, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, received the report of the Police Recruitment Board. Nine thousand applicants were approved for recruitment for General Duty, while 1,000 applicants were recruited for the Specialists cadre.

“To ensure fairness and justice in the Recruitment process, the commission worked with guidance from relevant stakeholders, including the Nigeria Police Force, the National Assembly and the Federal Character Commission. It ensured equity in the spread of successful candidates across the 774 local government areas of the country.”

The commission had inaugurated a recruitment board, a broad-based stakeholders’ body populated by representatives from the commission, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Federal Character Commission, police colleges, and the Police Trust Fund (PTF) to supervise the recruitment process and report back to the commission.

“Interested Nigerian youths were invited to apply online for consideration for the subsequent stages of the exercise through paid advertisements in several national media. Interested applicants were to conclude the online applications in six weeks (October 15 to November 26 2023) in line with the Federal Character requirements.

“A total of 609,886 applications were received while 416,323 applicants who met the advertised requirements were shortlisted for the second exercise stage, physical and document screening.

“This stage was held in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between Monday, 8th to Monday, January 8- 29, 2024.

“The commission, after the physical and credentials screening, shortlisted 171,956 applicants who met the requirements for the Computer-based Tests (CBT) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), an organisation known for its expertise in computer-based tests.

“15,447 general duty applicants who did well in the CBT were further invited for medical screening to determine their health status,” the PSc said.