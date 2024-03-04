The Board of Directors of KAFTAN Television has confirmed the immediate-past Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Ogun State, Abdulwaheed Odusile, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Monday, March 11, 2024.

In a statement signed by the company’s Human Resources Manager, Oluwajuwonlo Janet Akinwale, the Board of Directors gives the new CEO full autonomy to set up a new management team and re-organise the company in a way that satisfies professional needs.

The statement reads: “The Board of Directors of KAFTAN TV proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Abdulwaheed Odusile as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“With an impressive track

record in strategic leadership and operational excellence, Mr. Odusile is poised to play a pivotal role in steering KAFTAN TV to new heights.

“KAFTAN TV Board of Directors gives the new CEO full autonomy to set up a new management team and reorganise the company in a way that satisfies professional needs.

“With a wealth of print and broadcast media experience spanning well over four decades, he brings a unique blend of vision and execution to the KAFTAN TV team.

“As the CEO, Mr. Odusile will head the new management team and assume full responsibility for Corporate

Performance, Profitability Strategy and Company’s Growth.

“Odusile is an outstanding journalist, media executive and a good resource manager who will undoubtedly help KAFTAN TV in taking its pride of place in the Nigerian media space.

“We are confident of the significant contributions he will make in the new role,” the statement concluded.

Odusile recently served as the Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy from September 2020 to May 2023.

He parades over 40 years of national and international experience as a media manager.

He was the President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) from 2015 to 2018 and the President of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) between 2016 and 2019.

A renowned journalist and accomplished manager, the new KAFTAN TV CEO)has held various newsroom management positions, including being the pioneer

Editor of National Life Newspaper and Managing Editor of the high-flying The Nation Newspaper.

He has also, at different times, worked with the National Concord, Daily Sun and ThisDay newspapers.

As a researcher and resource person in the media, he has many publications to his credit among which are: ‘Media Ethics and Promotion of Democratic Culture in Nigeria’, ‘The Media, Socio-Cultural and Political Integration’, and ‘Thoughts on Media Policy’ among many others.

Odusile holds a Master’s Degree in Legal Studies and belongs to a number of professional associations, including Nigerian Guild of Editors, International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), West African Journalists Association (WAJA) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).