The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has saluted Nigerian children on this year’s Children’s Day, reiterating the parliament’s commitment to legislations protecting basic rights of children.

The day, which is celebrated on May 27 annually, is dedicated to celebrating children all over the world.

The Deputy Speaker, in a statement by his special assistant on press affairs, Udora Orizu, on Monday, noted that Nigerian children have great potential, which if harnessed, would be of great advantage to the country and generations to come.

According to him, in the fulfillment of the saying that ‘children are the leaders of tomorrow’ lies in a deliberate and strategic formulation and implementation of policies, including the legislative framework to give quality education to Nigerian children and protect their rights.

He noted that it was for this reason, the 10th House in December last year, passed a Bill seeking to protect the Nigerian child from internet violence, cyber bullying, amongst others.

Emphasising that no efforts should be spared by governments at all levels in supporting policies that promote the rights of the Nigerian child, Kalu assured that the parliament will continue to come up with legislations that will empower the children.

The Deputy Speaker said, “Today, we celebrate all children across the nation and beyond, recognizing the joy and innocence they bring into our lives. On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to uphold and protect the basic rights of every child, ensuring their safety, education, and well-being. We will continue to strive towards a brighter future where every child can thrive.

“We are reminded that children are the future leaders of the society and its our responsibility to raise the next generation of leaders by teaching the children their innate worth and goodness, by helping them see within themselves the great power and potential they have. Happy Children’s Day!”