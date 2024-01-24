Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has commended the Supreme Court for releasing the Certified True Copy (CTC) of its December 15, 2024 judgement on the detention of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Peace In South East Project, an initiative of the Deputy Speaker which canvasses a non-kinetic approach towards resolving the security challenges in the southeast had on Monday called for the release of Kanu judgement’s CTC.

Reacting to the apex court’s prompt response on Tuesday, Kalu applauded it for obliging the request, saying that the apex judicial body hearkened to the voice of reasoning.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, the Deputy Speaker also expressed gratitude to the Army, the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies for helping to sustain the peace of the south east.

Kalu further urged the people of the south east not to lose hope, assuring that efforts were being made to secure Kanu’s release.

He charged the people to continue to maintain the peace of the region, saying that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led government is genuinely interested in the development of the southeast region.

Kalu also hailed the people for heeding the call of ending the sit at home observed on Mondays, asking them to completely make it a thing of the past as it has not in any measure added to their social wellbeing but rather crippled the economy of the south east.