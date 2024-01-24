A non-governmental organisation, Caleb Danladi Foundation has distributed Hijab uniforms and writing materials to students of some schools in Kaduna State to enhance their learning.

The chief executive officer of the foundation, Caleb Danladi, distributed the uniforms to the students of Black and White Secondary School in Ungwan Sarki in Kaduna.

The foundation also gave exercise books and other writing materials to pupils of LEA Primary School in Kahir, Kukyer and Government Secondary School (GSS), Kukyer in Kagarko local government area of the state.

During the distribution of Hijab and writing materials to students, the representative of Caleb Danladi Foundation, Bala Umar Babayaro, said the event was marked by a spirit of unity and cultural appreciation, symbolising the foundation’s dedication to recognising and embracing the diverse religious backgrounds of the students in the community.

He said the initiative also reflected the foundation’s commitment to creating an educational environment that respects and celebrates the diverse cultural and religious backgrounds of students.

Distributing exercise books and writing materials to the pupils of LEA Primary School and GSS Kukyer, Hon. Emmanuel Kahir, who spoke on behalf of Caleb Danladi Foundation said the gesture aligns with the foundation’s core mission of providing quality education to every child, regardless of socioeconomic factors.

“Caleb Danladi Foundation understands the pivotal role that education plays in shaping the future, and these donations exemplify its commitment to breaking down barriers hindering access to quality learning,” he said.