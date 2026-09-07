Veteran Kannywood actress Zainab Zee Diamond has died following an extended illness, according to a statement released by her family.

The Hausa film industry actress passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 7, 2026, shortly after the dawn Fajr prayer.

Her family confirmed her passing in an official statement: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un” (To Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return). The family acknowledged the prolonged period of medical treatment she underwent prior to her death and extended their gratitude to her supporters.

Zainab Zee Diamond was a prominent figure in Kannywood, the northern Nigerian film industry based in Kano that produces movies primarily in the Hausa language.

Following the announcement, members of the Kannywood film community, including fellow actors, filmmakers, and fans across Nigeria, issued social media tributes honoring her career and legacy.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.