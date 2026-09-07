Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe has responded to social media criticism surrounding a viral video showing her sharing a playful moment with actor Jide Awobona at a recent movie premiere in Lagos.

The clip showed Mo Bimpe excitedly showing Awobona something on her phone while her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, sat beside them. Some viewers questioned the interaction and wondered why Lateef appeared unconcerned.

Reacting to the comments, Mo Bimpe said her husband was not bothered because he is confident in their marriage.

“A one minute clip of myself & Jide has somehow become a topic of public analysis,” she wrote.

She described the interaction as a normal conversation between friends, arguing that the reaction from some viewers reflected the kind of relationships they were accustomed to.

“Not every marriage is built on fear, insecurity, and constant monitoring. Some marriages are built on trust, friendship, respect, and confidence,” she said.

Mo Bimpe added that Lateef is “a secure man” and that a brief conversation with a family friend does not threaten their marriage.

The actress and Lateef have been married since 2021. The couple welcomed triplet boys in May 2026 after years of waiting to become parents, later reflecting on the hurtful comments and speculation they endured before their children arrived.