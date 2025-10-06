The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has opened an investigation into the alleged diversion of over N4 billion of state funds reportedly linked to Dala Inland Dry Port project during the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Advertisement

Confirming the development, the PCACC Chairman, Saidu Yahya, said the investigation followed multiple petitions from concerned members of the public.

Yahya said the probe focused on allegations that contracts worth billions of naira for infrastructure development at the port were awarded shortly after the state’s 20 percent equity in the project was allegedly transferred to members of Ganduje’s family in 2020.

Advertisement

Reports claim the transaction effectively stripped Kano State of its ownership stake and installed some of the former governor’s children as directors and shareholders in the multi-billion-naira investment.

“Yes, we received petitions from the public on the alleged diversion of over ₦4 billion of Kano State funds into the Dala Inland Dry Port by the immediate-past administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje,” Yahya said.

He disclosed that several individuals of interest had been invited for questioning, with one person arrested and later released on bail after providing useful information.

Yahya further stated that a prima facie case had been established against those involved, adding that the case would soon be charged to court.