Advertisement

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) has applauded Governor Babagana Zulum and the troops of North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ for their prompt response in visiting the displaced community of Kirawa town of Gwoza local government area in the state.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Senator Ndume had last week lamented the renewed attacks and killings by Boko Haram, which forced many civilians including the district head of Kirawa, Alhaji Abubakar Abdulraham, to flee to Cameroon Republic after his palace and other houses were razed down.

Advertisement

Ndume had also called on the government, especially the military authorities to deploy a platoon to safeguard Kirawafrom further deadly attacks.

In a press statement yesterday, Ndume in Maiduguri, Ndumestressed the need for the civilian population to continue to give timely information to the government and security operatives on any suspicious movement or activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in their respective communities.

He argued that without support from the public, government or military alone cannot defeat or end the over a decade Boko Haram atrocities in the North East sub-region.

Let me use this medium to commend Governor BabaganaZulum and the troops of North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ for their prompt response to visit the displaced community of Kirawa town of Gwoza local government area in the state last Friday.

“Few days ago, I granted an interview where I lamented over the renewed attacks by Boko Haram, which forced many civilians including our District Head of Kirawa, Alhaji AbubakarAbdulraham to fled into Cameroon Republic after his palace and other residential houses were razed down.

” I am highly impressed when the governor while addressing the traumatised people of Kirawa pledged that very soon, Nigerian troops would be deployed to safeguard the area. Let me also commend the governor for the support to members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and his approval for construction of hospital, water facilities and other people -oriented projects in Kirawa and other communities in my constituency.

“I emphasised the need for resilience of the civilian population to continue to give timely information to the government and security operatives on any suspicious movement or activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in their respective communities. This is because, without support from the public, government or military alone cannot defeat or end the over decade Boko Haram atrocities in the North East sub-region,” the Senator said.