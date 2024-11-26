The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has uncovered 16,800 bags of 50kg palliative rice at a private warehouse being rebranded for sale.

Conducting journalists round the warehouse located at Ring Road in Kano on Tuesday, the chairman of PCACC, Muhyi Magaji, said that the discovery was made possible through information by the good citizens.

Meanwhile, one person has been arrested by the commission in connection with the incident, while investigation would be intensified to arrest other accomplices.

“The 16,800 bags were meant for last Ramadan festival, but it was diverted to this warehouse and then re-bagged using another label to be resold,” he stated.

Muhyi, therefore, disclosed that the re-bagged bags of rice that were allegedly moved to the warehouse were about 28 trailerloads and each trailer consists of 600 bags.

He added that the rice has the name of President Bola Tinubu boldly written on it with other inscriptions like ‘Not For Sale’.

However, it was re-bagged using another label ‘Big Mama Rice Premium Quality’, with some other bags tagged ‘Elephant Classic Parboiled Rice’.

The Kano State antigraft chief further disclosed that all necessary information about the illegal act would be passed to the state governor, Abba Yusuf, for necessary action to be taken.