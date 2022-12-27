Kano State deputy governor and APC governorship candidate Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has donated the sum of N6.3 million to the beneficiaries of the state’s youths skills acquisition programme, his alma mater.

The programme which was initiated by the Kano State Science Secondary Schools Old Students Association (KASSOSA), was to, among other things, empower the beneficiaries to stand on their own.

Gawuna, who made the donation yesterday during the annual general meeting of KASSOSA held at the Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YUSUK), stated that skills acquisition programmes are vital for economic growth.

He enjoined the beneficiaries of the programme to exhibit high sense of discipline and strive hard to be successful in their chosen endeavours.

The deputy governor also commended KASSOSA for its foresight in creating programmes that would enhance the lives of its members.

He encouraged members to redouble their efforts towards supporting their alma mater.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the Board of Trustees of KASSOSA, Dr. Muhammad Dahiru Shehu, expressed appreciation to the entire members for the cooperation they gave to the association to achieve its objectives.

The highlights of the occasion included the presentation of awards to the deputy governor for his tremendous contribution and support to the association.