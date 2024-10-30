The Kano state government has approved N71,000 as the new minimum wage for civil servants.

The Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, disclosed on Tuesday in a post on his verified Facebook timeline that the new minimum wage will take effect in November.

Part of the post reads: “In line with our commitment to social justice and enhancing the standard of living for our workers, we have approved 71,000 naira as the new minimum wage in Kano State.

“This new minimum wage will take effect from November, increasing our monthly salary obligations by 6 billion naira at the state level and 7 billion naira for the local government councils.

“Additionally, following our government’s promotion of 20,737 teachers, a total increment of over 340 million naira has now been reflected in their respective salaries.

“Once again, I commend the state minimum wage implementation committee for its commendable job,” he stated.