Following recent agitations in Kano calling for the dissolution of the five new emirates in the state to return to the former single emirate, a group, Inuwar Masarautar Bichi, Kano State, has cautioned the Kano State House of Assembly (KNHA), against dissolving the emirates in the state.

The group gave the charge in a letter it addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly captioned: “Scrapping Or Abolishing Of Kano New Emirate Councils: An Appeal For Caution And Restraint.”

The letter was signed by the group’s coordinating secretary, Bello Gambo Bichi, alongside 77 other members of local government representatives of the Bichi Emirate, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Kano, yesterday.

“The media has recently reported that a faceless group named; Coalition For The Protection Of Democratic Rights Groups (COPDORG), otherwise called Kungiyar ‘Yan Dangwale,’ has presented a request to this Honourable House demanding for the abolishing, scraping or dethronement of the newly-established Emirate system but one in Kano State”, it said.

According to the group, COPDORG’s request, if granted, could pose a serious setback for the Bichi Emirate in particular and the remaining emirates in the state.

The letter also stated that scrapping or abolishing the new emirates could “thwart the existing social order, peace and tranquility in the state.”

It, therefore, urged the legislature to reject the COPDORG’s request and “any other primordial wishful requests should be disregarded.”

It suggested that “the Honourable House and the Executive Arm of Government should aspire to do things that are positively inclined to the peaceful co-existence of its people, especially in these hard times and avoid heating the polity of the good law-abiding citizens of Kano State.”

“We want to affirm that our people love their Emirs and Emirates; taking any retrogressive tendency/action by abolishing the current administrative structure of the current Emirate system will certainly undermine peace and security, which could lead to general disenchantment at large.

“The Honourable House should please discard sentimental insinuations to avoid creating confusion and anarchy in our dear state and thus avoid a situation where we could be looked at as a laughing stock in the country,” the group added.