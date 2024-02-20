The management of the University of Ilorin has expelled 14 students of the institution for alleged examination malpractices.

The university’s director of corporate affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, confirmed the expulsion of the students in a statement yesterday.

The statement said that the vice chancellor’s approval of the expulsion of the affected students was sequel to the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 219th meeting held on Wednesday and Thursday, January 10 and 11, 2024.

The expelled students included 400 Level, 300 Level and 100 Level students.

The affected students were drawn from Faculties/Departments such as Agriculture/Aquaculture and Fisheries; Agriculture/Agricultural Extension and Rural Development; Arts/Linguistics and Nigerian Languages; CIS/Library and Information Science, CIS/Telecommunication Science; Education/Adult and Primary Education Studies; Engineering and Tech/Electrical and Electronic Engineering; Engr and Tech/ Materials and Metallurgical Engineering as well as Life Science/Zoology.