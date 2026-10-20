There was anxiety at the Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday as lawmakers moved to investigate a colleague, Yusuf Bello Aliyu, member representing Nasarawa constituency, over an alleged social media post in which he reportedly mocked Governor Abba Yusuf.

The Assembly referred the matter to its Committee on Ethics and Privileges for investigation after the member representing Minjibir, Abdulhamid Abdul, raised a matter of urgent public importance during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Ismail Falgore.

Abdul said he was disturbed by a trending social media post allegedly showing the lawmaker representing Nasarawa Local Government Area holding a rabbit by its ears and making remarks considered disrespectful to the governor.

He urged the House to investigate the circumstances surrounding the post and take appropriate disciplinary measures if the allegations were established.

According to him, lawmakers must uphold the dignity of their offices and avoid conduct that could undermine public confidence in the Assembly.

He also called for a public apology and appropriate reprimand if the investigation found the lawmaker culpable.

Supporting the motion, the member representing Takai constituency, Musa Kachako, said the incident highlighted the need for lawmakers to address what he described as the growing misuse of social media.

He urged the Assembly to consider legislation to address abusive online content, arguing that elected representatives should demonstrate responsible conduct in their public communications.

The member representing Madobi, Sulaiman Mukhtar, also backed the motion, saying political differences should not justify disrespectful conduct.

He said the Assembly had a responsibility to uphold public morality, peace and mutual respect, adding that the matter required urgent attention.

Similarly, the member representing Kiru, Usman Abubakar Tasiu, urged the ethics committee to conduct a thorough and fair investigation into the allegation.

Tasiu said the committee should establish the circumstances surrounding the post before reaching a decision, adding that the investigation should ensure fairness to both the lawmaker and the public.

He also called on the Assembly to consider a comprehensive legal framework addressing concerns about social media conduct in the state.

At the end of the deliberations, the Speaker referred the matter to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges and directed it to report back to the House on Wednesday.