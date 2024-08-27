The Kano State House of Assembly has called on the Kano State government to provide relief materials to support victims of flood disaster across the state.

The call was made after careful deliberation on the floor of the House during Monday’s plenary presided over by the speaker, Hon. Ismail Falgore.

In a motion of matter of urgent importance, member representing Gabasawa constituency, Zakariya Abdullahi highlighted that a three-days rainfall in communities in Gabasawa local government areas has affected houses and farmlands in six out of the 11 wards of the local government area (LGA).

He said the worst hit communities include Tarauni, Tudun Wada in Jakarai, the northern and southern parts of the LGA with valuables worth millions lost.

According to him, majority of the victims are seeking shelter in some primary schools, hence the need for the state government to step in to bring succour to them looking at the economic hardship faced in the country.

Supporting the motion, member representing Ungogo Constituency, Aminu Sa’adu, pointed out that as a result of the flood, a father lost three of his children in Panisau area of his constituency, following collapsed of his house after a torrential rain.

He however stressed the need for government intervention to cushion the effect of the flood which has affected so many farmlands, houses and claims lives across the state.

Hon Sa’adu, further sought for the support of the house to call on the state government to construct an asphalt road from Bachirawa Tukwane(karshen Kwalta)- Kududuwafawa- jajirq villages.

He said the road construction has been abandoned and in a deplorable state for over 10 years, noting that, its completion from Karshen Kwalta linking it to the bypass will make life more meaningful for residents around the communities, boost business activities and bring development to the areas.