The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Bauchi State has revealed a change of venue ahead of the commencement of the 2024 batch ‘B’ stream II orientation course for corps members deployed to Adamu Tafawa Balewa College of Education, Kangere.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the alteration of the venue to Kangere followed the ongoing renovation exercise at Wailo NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp.

Bauchi State NYSC coordinator, Rifkatu Daniel Yakubu, said this in a press statement made available to reporters in Bauchi on Monday.

She explained that the change in the venue is necessary to allow and facilitate the total renovation of the permanent orientation camp.

Rifkatu said that about 1,900 prospective corps members have been deployed to the state for the 2024 batch ‘B’ stream II exercise.

The coordinator said that the three-week orientation exercise is scheduled to commence on Wednesday 28th, August to Tuesday 17 September 2024.