Kano Bureau De Change Operators Celebrate Emefiele’s Suspension

Chairman of the Ala’amanat Bureau De Change in Kano, Alhaji Sani Dada, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s suspension of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele as one of the best things to happen to the nation in recent times.

Dada who was echoing the voices of most of the traders at the Kano Forex Market popularly known as (WAPA) said the bureau de change traders have to celebrate his exit from the apex bank due to the hardship he has imposed on Nigerians through the unpopular naira redesign policy.

The chairman revealed that they have been waiting patiently for this historic day to come, adding that today the former CBN governor is behind bars awaiting intensive investigation into his shoddy activities while he held sway as the CBN governor.

“We were all jubilating when we heard the announcement that Mr Godwin Emefiele was suspended. Our people are very happy over the appointment of Folashodun Shonubi as the new acting CBN Governor. He is a man of integrity, and competent and he will hopefully discharge his duties diligently as the number one man at CBN.

“Let’s use the opportunity to call on the new CBN helmsman to think of how to revive the exchange rate of Nigeria, black market rate and official rates to operate at a uniform price,” he said.