2023 Hajj: Flynas Airlifts Over 18,000 Nigerian Pilgrims In 45 Flights

The Saudi–designated Nigerian hajj air carrier, Flynas, has airlifted 18,017 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for 2023 hajj.

This was revealed by the managing director of the general sales agent (GSA) of Flynas in Nigeria, Alhaji Umar Kaila, in an interview with journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

The pilgrims airlifted in 45 flights, representing about 63 percent of the 29,296 pilgrims allocated to the airline. The air carrier has been allocated pilgrims from Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Niger, Borno, Yobe, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara states.

Kaila said Flynas airlifted more than half of its allocated pilgrims “on schedule. This is apart from the rescue operations we conducted for some states like Nasarawa, among others.”

He said Flynas has positioned six aircraft for the 2023 hajj operation, but only deployed five so far. The airline operates from Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, Sultan Abubakar International Airport Sokoto, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had allocated 29,296 pilgrims to Flynas, 16, 326 to Max Air, 11,348 to Air Peace, 8,660 to Azman Air, and 7,833 to Aero Contractors.