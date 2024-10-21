Advertisement

The Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Dije Aboki, has released 37 inmates from the Goron Dutse Correctional Centre in the state.

According to an audio message made available to Journalists by Baba Jibo, the spokesperson of the Kano State Judiciary, the release of the inmates followed consideration for their deteriorating health conditions as well as those that stayed long awaiting trial.

Jibo attributed the CJ’s visit to the facility to the law which empowers the chief Judge of a state to, from time to time visit the correctional facility to free inmates where necessary with the aim of decongesting the facility.

Justice Aboki noted that some of the inmates have fallen ill without getting proper medical attention while they have become very weak.

He stressed that releasing them to their loved ones would enable them to receive proper care.

While highlighting on how inadequately the inmates were fed due to the economic situation in the country, Justice Aboki solicited the intervention of the Kano State government for the provision of food to improve the wellbeing of the inmates.