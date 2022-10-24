The Christian community in Kano State has commended Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for ensuring peace and security of life and property in the state.

The commendation was made yesterday at an interactive meeting between members of the Christian community and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The faithful spoke through the chairman of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samuel Adeolu Adeyemo.

Adeyemo said under the leadership of Ganduje, residents of the state had been enjoying peace and security of their property.

According to him, Kano is a home for every resident under the administration of Ganduje, describing the state as “ a mini-Nigeria.”

He said the Christian community in the state had been praying for enduring peace and security in Kano and Nigeria.

The CAN chairman said the community would continue to pray for the safety and good health for the APC standard bearer as he travels through the length and breadth of the country seeking for the mandate of Nigerians.

He said Christians in the state would ensure that they exercise their civic responsibility at the 2023 general elections.

In his remarks, Ganduje urged the Christians to vote for Tinubu at the presidential election because of his impressive pedigree.

He told the community that Tinubu was the best among all the presidential candidates because of his development strides as the two-time governor of Lagos State.

Responding, Tinubu urged them to vote for unity and good governance and for him for the development of the country.

He said, “We have a country to build and I have an election to win,” adding that Nigeria would continue to remain one under God.