Kano Community Says Polytechnic Land Not Owned By Ganduje’s Family

Community leaders in Salanta Quarters, Bayero University Kano (BUK) Road, have denied the claim by Kano State governor Abba Yusuf that over 70 percent of the land that falls within Kano Polytechnic premises is owned by the wife of the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and her children.

The community leader Alhaii Ayuba Sani described the governor’s statement as false as most of the owners belong to his association and are all having their certificates of occupancy ( Cs-of-O) and building permit from the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA).

On behalf of the community, Ayuba said they were ready to come out to show their documents to the whole world to prove their claim.

“We have occupied the land since time immemorial. The place was not habitable, we bought it from the allottees who were allocated the land by the governor directly. We know ourselves and if the governor wants to see us, we are ready to see him and prove our case,” he said.

He said going by the dramatic turn of events some few days ago their houses were earmarked for demolition by the state government and they came out massively to resist the threat.

On the claim that the government made a vow to publish the names of the people that owned the lands publicly, he said, “This is what we want to hear, we will be very happy to hear that or see the names of those people in print.”