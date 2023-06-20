Speedy Trial: Delta CJ To Deploy Judges To Specific Areas

In a bid to ensure accelerated hearing and trial of cases, judges in Delta State are to be posted to specific areas.

The state’s chief judge, Justice Theresa Dai, disclosed this at Agbor Correctional Centre during the second quarter of prison visit. She also disclosed that some of the judges in the state were engaged in national assignments.

The CJ who specifically mentioned Obiaruku in Ukwuani local government area said trial of cases would be faster when such cases were tried in different courts.

While disclosing that 207 warrants were reviewed at the Agbor Correctional Centre, she added that no inmate was released or granted bail.

She lauded the solicitor-general/permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Mr Erebe Omamuzo, the deputy controller of Agbor Custodial Centre, the judges and other stakeholders for their efforts in ensuring the success of the visits.

In his welcome address, the deputy controller, appreciated the chief judge for the regular visits to custodial centres in the state and specifically thanked her for the release of some inmates during her previous visits.