Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, has appointed former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Saheed Fijabi as the Chairman of the State’s 50th anniversary committee.
Governor Makinde, in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, announced the appointment of the 11-member committee on Monday.
Other members of the committee include former Head of Service of the state, Alhaja Ololade Agboola as deputy chairman; Dr Z.O. Ajuwon, Mustapha Razaq Areo, Alhaja Fatimah Ololade Azeez, S.A. Adejumo and Pastor John Olasunkanmi Alabi.
Other members of the committee include Alhaji A.K. Bello, Mrs Ronke Adedayo, Secretary; Compol Fatai Owoseni (rtd) and Director General of Protocol and Mr Samuel Adegboyega Badejo.
The directive said the appointment is with immediate effect.