The Association of Local Government Chairmen of Kano State (ALGON) has made history by electing the Chairperson of Tudun Wada local government area, Hajiya Sa’adatu Salisu Yusha’u as its new chairperson.

LEADERSHIP reports Ms. Yusha’u is the only female among the 44 local government chairpersons elected in October under the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the Kano State.

The ALGON election also saw the emergence of Jamilu Abubakar Danbatta, Chairman of Danbatta local government as Deputy Chairman representing Kano North, while Alhaji Yusuf Imam Ogan Boye from Kano Central and Abdullahi Zubair Chula from Kano South were elected as deputy chairmen for their respective regions.

Additionally, the Chairman of Bichi local government, Alhaji Hamza Sule Maifata, was appointed as the association’s Secretary.

Speaking on the development, Governor Kabir Yusuf congratulated the new leaders and urged them to intensify efforts in executing developmental projects while promoting party unity across the state.