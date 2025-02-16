Kenya’s Edwin Kibet and Ethiopia’s Guta Meseret Hirpa are the champions of the 10th Access Bank Lagos Marathon.

Kibet won the men’s race with an improved time of 2:14:19, while Hirpa triumphed over her compatriot to claim her first victory in Lagos.

Last year, the winner, Bernard Sang, also a Kenyan, crossed the line in 2:16:49.

However, on Saturday, Kibet demonstrated remarkable strength to win the men’s race despite his late arrival in Nigeria. Without sufficient rest from travelling, the Kenyan proved himself to be an elite athlete. He took home the $50,000 prize money.

Kipygon Hehemiah, also from Kenya, finished second in 2:16:37, while Sang Bernard Cheruiyot, another Kenyan, came third in 2:17:17.

There was also a new winner in the women’s 42k race. Ethiopia’s Guta Meseret Hirpa won the title, overcoming her compatriot to secure her first victory in Lagos.

Hirpa reached the finish line in a time of 2:37:04, inspiring an Ethiopian 1-2 in the women’s marathon. Aleminesh Herpha (Ethiopia) was second in 2:38:01, while Kenya’s Jerono Peris also finished third in 2:38:01.

Nyango Gyang Boyi emerged as the men’s winner in the Nigerian category with a time of 2:25:41.

In addition to winning N2 million as the first Nigerian, Boyi also earned $4,000 for finishing 8th overall.

Blessing Shambor Solomon was the winner in the women’s category for Nigerian runners, with Elizabeth Nuhu Power and Patience Dalyop Mwanvwang finishing second and third, respectively..

Like Boyi, Blessing Solomon received N2 million for her achievement.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed his satisfaction with the conduct of the 2025 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, stating that the state would provide more support to the organisers to make the 2026 edition bigger and better.

Although the organisers aimed for a finish time of 2 hours and 10 minutes in Saturday’s race, the General Manager of the Race, Olympian Yusuf Ali, expressed hope that the outcome of Saturday’s event would be sufficient to secure the Platinum Label.

“Our target was for any of the elite athletes to finish the race in 2 hours and 10 minutes, which is one of the key criteria to achieve the Platinum Label. I know that all other requirements for the label have been met by the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, and we are hoping to be the first in Africa to achieve Platinum. We are expecting confirmation from World Athletics very soon,” Ali stated.

The Managing Director/CEO of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Mrs. Yetunde Olopade, praised the sponsor, Access Bank, and the Lagos State government for their support.

Earlier, the winner of the men’s race, Kenya’s Edwin Kibet, announced that he would be returning to Lagos next year to defend his title.

A total of seven gold medal runners in the male category, two in Platinum, five gold labels for females, and one in the Platinum category were among over 30,000 runners who participated in Saturday’s race.