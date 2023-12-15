Kano State secured a commendable third-place finish in the recently concluded 2nd National edition of the PARA Games held in Abuja from December 8 to 14, 2023.

The Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja served as the backdrop for the grand closing ceremony, where Minister of Sport Development, Senator John Eno, marked the end of this thrilling para sports event.

The National Para Games underscored the inclusivity and excellence of para sports in Nigeria.

Southern states dominated the overall standings, with Bayelsa emerging as the champion with an impressive tally of 74 medals, including 30 Gold, 24 Silver, and 20 Bronze. Abia claimed the second spot with 35 medals (16 Gold, 8 Silver, and 11 Bronze). However, it was the unexpected success of Kano state that captured the attention of spectators.

Despite facing challenges and setbacks during the competition, Kano’s contingent showcased exceptional resilience and commitment. The Pyramid City athletes secured a total of 44 medals, comprising 15 Gold, 12 Silver, and 17 Bronze, demonstrating their prowess and determination on the national stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State celebrated a successful campaign, securing the fourth position, while Oyo state claimed the fifth spot in a competition that showcased the diversity of para sports.

This event marked the second edition hosted by Abuja since its inaugural edition in 2020.

With 20 states participating in 15 games, including PARA soccer, Amputee Football, PARA Table Tennis, Shooting, PARA Weightlifting, PARA Taekwondo, PARA Canoeing, Sitting Volleyball, and Para Swimming.