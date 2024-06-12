Ad

A Kano State High Court has fixed June 24, 2024, for hearing a motion on notice seeking to restrain the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and four others as emirs of Kano.

The trial judge, Justice Amina Aliyu, adjourned the matter after listening to arguments from both applicants on whether the applicants had been served with the order.

The applicants in the matter are the attorney-general of Kano State, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly and the Kano State House of Assembly. The applicants through their counsel Ibrahim Isah-Wangida Esq, filed a motion ex-parte dated May 27.

The respondents are Alhaji Ado-Bayero, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero (Bichi), Dr Ibrahim Abubakar ll (Karaye), Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad-Inuwa (Rano), and Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya (Gaya).

Others are the inspector-general of police (IGP), the director of the Department of Security Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Nigerian Army.

At yesterday’s hearing, counsel to the IGP, Mr Abdulsalam Saleh, told the court that all attempts to serve the first to the fifth respondents failed due to an order from a federal high court that restrained anyone from harassing and intimidating them.

The counsel to the applicants, Eyitayo Fatogun (SAN), applied for another date to enable them to file all necessary applications for service on the respondents.

The judge, however, directed that the five emirs be served through the office of the Kano State commissioner of police and adjourned the matter until June 24 to hear the motion on notice.

The court granted an order of interim injunction on May 27 restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th respondents, themselves, servants, and privies, from parading themselves as emirs in the interest of peace in Kano.