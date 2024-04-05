Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf has inaugurated two judicial commissions of inquiry (JCI), on cases of misappropriation of public property, political violence and missing persons between 2015 and 2023.

The incumbent national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje was governor of the state during the period.

Inaugurating members of the JCI yesterday, Governor Yusuf vowed to bring anyone found wanting to book, adding that it was part of his inaugural pledge to unravel and prosecute those behind cases of political violence recorded in the state before and during the past election.

“Political violence is a major setback to democracy worldwide. It leads to loss of lives and property as well as mistrust on the part of the people and those in power.

“The disturbing cases of political killings, especially in 2023 must not be swept under the carpet, this is to ensure we prevent future occurrences.

“Similarly, we have assured the people of the state we shall also revisit the various forms of political violence perpetrated by unscrupulous elements during and after the elections. We will never allow the blood of the innocent citizens of the state to be spilt by heartless people in the name of politics or other forms of hatred” the governor stated.

The first commission under Justice Zuwaira Yusuf, will look into cases of political violence and missing persons from 2015-2023. It would be recalled that violence involving the Member House of Representatives from Doguwa/Tudun Wada, Ado Doguwa, that led to the burning down of his house at Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu Estate took place within this period.

“We expect them to unravel the criminal network involved and unmask the sponsors to face justice, find its root causes and find out where violence is associated with 2015, 2019 and 2023 elections” the governor added.

Inaugurating the second commission of inquiry under Justice Lawan, Governor Yusuf gave the commission the mandate of inquiry into cases of misappropriation of public properties and assets.