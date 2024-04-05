Nigerian Army has hinted that more suspects would be declared wanted over the killing of 17 soldiers in Delta State.

The army authorities said its action in Okuama community, Ughelli South local government area of Delta State is normal because the “enemies must pay the price of killing the soldiers.”

The chief of military/civil affairs, Major General Nosakhare Ugbo, stated this when he fielded questions from journalists during the Nigerian Army Civil-Military Cooperation media chat held on Wednesday evening in Asaba, the state capital.

Ugbo said apart from the names of those declared wanted over the Okuama murder, new names will be added to he. the military in their investigation and possibly make further arrests.

He said the community as a crime scene, there would be no humanitarian services for now since the people are said to be displaced, which may indicate they are somewhere, especially when investigation is ongoing.

He said the community is helping them to recover arms stolen by the perpetrators of the deadly act and especially in their investigation to get to the perpetrators. He said details of investigation would be made public as soon as they concludes investigation.

Major Ugbo said that the military have recovered some of the arms and ammunition carted away by the killers, adding that it is making progress in line with its mandate to recover the rest.

“This issue is an issue under investigation but I am telling you that our arms and ammunition, we are still searching for them. We have gotten some, we have not gotten others. So, the search is continuing.

“Investigation has not been concluded, I don’t think it will be appropriate for you or anybody to go there and interfere with investigation,” he said, stressing that every other issue around Okuama community, is still under investigation. “And I believe and I will assure you that at the end of the investigation, at the end of whatever will unfold, these things will be brought to the fore.”