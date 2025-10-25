Advertisement

Kano State governor, Engr. Abba Yusuf, has issued an Executive Order directing the four emirates of Kano, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye, to continue organising annual Durbar festivals as part of efforts to preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The governor announced this on Saturday during the opening ceremony of the maiden edition of the Kano State Festival of Arts and Culture, popularly known as KANFEST or Kalanguwa, held at the Trade Fair ground in Kano.

Governor Yusuf described the event as a landmark in the history of the state, reiterating his administration’s commitment to reviving and repositioning the cultural sector as a key driver of identity, unity, and economic growth.

“In celebration of the honour done to Kano by UNESCO for inscribing the famous Kano Durbar among the world’s intangible cultural heritage, I hereby grant an Executive Order to the four emirates to continue organising the annual Durbar festivals.

“The state government and all 44 local government chairmen will fully support these efforts to ensure our traditions are preserved and showcased to the world,” he declared.

He noted that his administration has embarked on several heritage restoration projects, including the renovation of the Gidan Dan Hausa Monument, Gidan Rumfa, the ancient city walls, and traditional dye pits — some of which dated back to over 700 years.

Yusuf also highlighted ongoing efforts to upgrade the State’s History and Culture Bureau into a world-class research and documentation centre, noting that the initiatives aimed to combine traditional knowledge with modern techniques to empower local artisans and promote Kano’s cultural industries globally.

Governor Yusuf further called on citizens to see culture as a living asset for future generations, reaffirming his vision to make Kano the cultural heartbeat of Nigeria and the pride of Africa.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Nigeria Police Force, Kano State command, had banned Durbar processions in June 2024, April 2025, and ahead of Eid-el-Kabir celebration in June 2025, citing security concerns.

It is left to be seen whether the governor’s order will take effect or not given the protracted Kano Emirate tussle since 2024.