The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper and rescued two minors who were abducted in Tilden Fulani, Toro local government area of Bauchi State.

The suspect, identified as Abdulkarim Tasiu, a family member of the victims, allegedly carried out the abduction over a long-standing family dispute with his uncle, who is the father of the victims.

According to a police statement issued on Saturday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the victims’ father, Aliyu Hamisu, of Tilden Fulani, reported that an unknown person kidnapped his children, Halima Hamisu, a 12-year-old and Mohammed Aliyu Hamisu, 6-year-old, while they were waiting for their school bus along the main road in Tilden town on Thursday.

Wakil added that upon receiving the report, detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Kisaba Rimamnyang, launched an immediate investigation.

Police investigations revealed that an eyewitness saw a man on a tricycle pick up the children and later that day, the kidnapper contacted the victims’ family using a foreign phone number to avoid being tracked and demanded a ransom of N50 million.

After negotiations, the suspect agreed to collect N1.2 million to be delivered at Farmers Motors Junction, Bauchi.

Further investigations led the detectives to Anguwan Rukuba, Jos, Plateau State, where the two children were safely rescued and reunited with their parents.

“Acting on credible intelligence, detectives from the division strategically cordoned off the area, which led to the arrest of the suspect at the point of collecting the ransom,” Wakil added.

In a separate operation, the Command also arrested two suspects for motorcycle theft in Bauchi metropolis.

“On October 21, 2025, intelligence available at the disposal of the Command indicated a rise in motorcycle theft. Consequently, the Command, in collaboration with quasi-security outfits, launched an operation to curb the trend. During the patrol, one Ibrahim Muhammad Rabiu ‘m’ of Gwallaga area, Bauchi, was arrested in possession of a suspected stolen motorcycle belonging to Mahmud Aliyu ‘m’ of Kobi Street, Bauchi,” Wakil added.

Investigations revealed that the suspect stole a white Jincheng motorcycle valued at N100,000. Police confirmed that the suspect confessed to the crime and is currently under investigation.

Similarly, on October 22, 2025, one Hafiz Yaro Ahmed of Nasarawa Jahun reported that his son’s black Haojue ‘Ladies’ motorcycle, valued at N250,000, was stolen from where it was parked in front of a bank along Murtala Muhammad Way, Bauchi.

Detectives traced and arrested Abdulrahman Ibrahim of Gwallaga area in possession of the stolen motorcycle. The suspect admitted to stealing it with the intent to dismantle and sell it as scraps.

Both suspects were under investigation and will be charged to court upon completion of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed that all cases be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

He also urged residents to report any suspicious movements or criminal activities to the nearest police station for swift action.