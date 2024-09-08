Kano State government will reward two primary school head teachers found in their offices during vacation.

The headteachers were preparing for the 2024/2025 academic session starting next week when Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf paid unscheduled visits to the schools.

Yusuf instantly announced the gesture during the unscheduled visits to Tsanyawa Central and Model Primary Schools where he met the headmasters on their duty posts.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Sanusi Bature, said he was impressed by the headmasters’ commitment to duty demonstrated by being in office while schools are on vacation.

It quoted Yusuf as saying that after consulting with the commissioner for education, government would determine a suitable reward to boost the morale of the head teachers and inspire others to emulate them.

Yusuf further said that as part of the ongoing State of Emergency on Education, the two schools visited would be prioritised to create an improved environment for teaching and learning.

The governor promised to continue to pay unscheduled visits to schools and government projects to ensure education was of good quality, while ongoing projects were executed according to agreed standards.

In their separate remarks, the Head Teachers of Tsanyawa Central Primary School, Malam Ismaila Alhassan, and that of Model Primary, Malam Magaji Sule, appreciated the governor’s efforts to revive education in the state.(NAN)