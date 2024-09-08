Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said stakeholders of the Labour Party (LP) set up the 29-member caretaker committee of the party to save it from crisis with the regulatory authorities and everyone else.

The stakeholders resolved to set up the committee headed by Nenadi Usman, a senator and former finance minister, last Wednesday at a meeting convened by Otti in Umuahia, the state capital.

Otti stated this during this month’s edition of “Governor Alex Otti Speaks To Abians” in the capital, saying majority of members of the party were delighted with the resolution.

“I believe that what we did was in the interest of the party. And it was a better decision than to have the party go into a conflagration with the regulatory authorities and everyone else.

“We have a vested interest in ensuring that the party continues to operate as a political party in the country,” he pointed out.

He argued that the various media attacks on the resolution would not stop the stakeholders from doing what they considered right to do to save the party from both present and future crisis.

Reacting to the recent claim by the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Ben Kalu that he (Otti) would be the last LP governor in the state, he said Kalu was trying to play God.

The governor said, “No man can play God in the affairs of men, and it is an intentional choice to not peep into that lane at all. It’s too early to talk about what will happen in the future. I believe that power belongs to God. I’m not competent to sit here and tell you what will happen in 2027.

“I know a man boasting about what will happen in 2024. COVID 19 came and took him. That’s why I do not have an answer to what Kalu said as no man can play God.”