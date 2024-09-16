The Kano State Government has inaugurated two committees to help identify prospective areas for boosting the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The two committees are the Special Task Force for the Registration/Profiling of Commercial Vehicle Operators and an Ad-hoc Committee to Streamline Revenue Collection from Onions, Tomatoes, and Other Agricultural Produce across the State.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Abdullahi Bichi, inaugurated the committee on behalf of Governor Abba Yusuf, who said the committee is tasked with proffering workable recommendations to the government towards boosting the IGR.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the cabinet office on Sunday evening, Musa Muhammad, the SSG stated how disturbing it was to depend on monthly allocation from the federation account given its large population, hence the need to look for other sources of revenue for sustainable developments.

He stressed that the state is naturally endowed with fertile land, blessed with two harvesting seasons during which farm produce is transported in large quantities to other parts of the country and beyond. As such, the government would capitalise on that advantage to improve the people’s lives and boost the state’s economy.

“We should also use our population size to our advantage where vehicular movements can generate more income through well-coordinated transportation systems.

The Special Task Force for Registration/Profiling of Commercial Vehicle Operators in the state has nine members, including the Honorable Commissioner for Transport, Alhaji Ibrahim Diggol, as chairman and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, as secretary.

The statement noted that the Ad-hoc Committee to Streamline the Collection of Revenue from Onions, Tomatoes and Agricultural Produce across the state has Professor Ibrahim Barde, Special adviser (IGR), and Aminu Ibrahim, Under Secretary, Research Evaluation and Political Affairs (REPA), cabinet office, as chairman and secretary, respectively.