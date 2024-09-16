The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Tasuri A ward of Kurfi local government, Katsina State, has suspended Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri from the party.

The suspension was announced in a statement signed by the Chairman, Danjume Abubakar, and Secretary, Abdullahi Garba, on September 13, 2024.

According to the statement, Senator Tsauri, who was not the party’s national secretary, was suspended due to his involvement in anti-party activities, unguarded utterances against the party’s national leadership, and actions that could embarrass and bring the party to disrepute.

The suspension is pending the outcome of a disciplinary committee investigation of the senator.

The suspension aligns with Article 59(1) of the PDP Constitution, which empowers ward party executives to take disciplinary action against erring members.

“We urge all party members to remain committed to party discipline and loyalty and to work together to build a solid and united party capable of winning elections and serving the people’s interest,” Danjume said.

He also indicated that a copy of the suspension letter has been sent to the State Party Chairman in Katsina State.

Responding to the suspension, Senator Tsauri claimed that he was never served with the letter but saw it on social media, addressed to the party chairman of Kurfi local government and not to him. He explained further that PDP’s constitution does not warrant disciplinary action against a person without allowing him to defend himself on the said allegations, as such, it cannot stand.

He added that the people of the Tsauri ward were deceived into signing the letter without stating its content, and they have since regretted the suspension.

Tsauri said only the national executive council is mandated to suspend, stressing that he would never leave the party for an ordinary suspension, which he described as “child’s play.”