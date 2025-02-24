Susupended federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have publicly rejected their suspension by the party’s leadership in Kano State.

In a joint statement issued shortly after the announcement of their suspension by the NNPP state chairman, the suspended lawmakers, including Senator Suleiman Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, Hon. Aliyu Sani Madakin Gini, Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, and Hon. Sani Abdullahi Rogo, dismissed their suspension as illegitimate, calling it a politically-motivated move orchestrated by the loyalists of thr national leader of the party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“Politics should be about service, integrity, and development, not a tool for vendetta and dictatorship. Unfortunately, in Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has turned the NNPP into his personal empire—one that disregards party unity, democratic principles, and even basic courtesy,” the statement read.

The lawmakers accused Kwankwaso of deliberately boycotting the recent wedding ceremony of Senator Kawu Sumaila’s daughters and the convocation of his Al-Istiqama University, as he was formally invited.

“His refusal to attend the wedding of Senator Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila’s daughters and the convocation of Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, despite formal invitations, exposes his deep-seated political insecurity,” the lawmakers stated. “His deliberate absence, especially in the presence of APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahahi Umar Ganduje, Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin, former Governor Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, and other national figures, was a petty.”

The lawmakers further accused Kwankwaso of using Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa, the Kano State NNPP chairman, as a political tool to enforce his control over the party.

“Yet, rather than focusing on governance or building the party, Kwankwaso has weaponised division and manipulation. His failed grip on the NNPP is evident in his endorsement of Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa and his illegitimate faction—now resorting to laughable tactics like issuing a baseless ‘suspension’ of party leaders. This reckless move is not just illegal; it is a desperate act by a faction that has already been expelled from the NNPP and holds no authority whatsoever,” the statement continued.

They also referenced a court ruling that they claimed invalidates the actions of Kwankwaso’s faction of NNPP.

“The truth remains that the Abia High Court judgement of November 1, 2024, affirmed Dr. Boniface Aniebonam as the only legally recognised NNPP leader, expelling Kwankwaso and his loyalists. Their continued attempt to impose themselves on the party is nothing more than an act of political desperation,” they stated.

Calling for resistance against Kwankwaso’s leadership, they urged party members and the public to reject what they described as an attempt to hijack the NNPP for personal gain.

“The public should reject this circus of lies and deceit. We remain committed to strengthening the NNPP under its legitimate leadership and ensuring that the party serves the people, not the selfish ambitions of Kwankwaso and his cronies.”

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Senator Kawu Sumaila affirmed that they did nothing wrong against the interest of the party. “They didn’t even follow due process in their so-called suspension, you can’t just announce a punishment when there was no offence committed,” the lawmaker emphasised.