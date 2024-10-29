The national headquarters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has congratulated all the 44 local government chairmen elected on the party’s platform on Saturday in Kano State.

The party, in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, AbdulSalam AbdulRazaq and made available to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, Kwara State said:” Your dedication to serving the people of Kano state is truly commendable, and we appreciate your commitment to democracy.”

The NNPP also hailed the verdict of the Kano people in the election which it said was widely acclaimed as free and fair.

“We also extend our gratitude to the good people of Kano state for exercising their right to vote and for being law-abiding during the electoral process. Your peaceful conduct is a testament to the state’s rich history and tradition of unity,” it added.

The party restated its commitment to promoting the welfare and progress of Kano State and its people.

“We will continue to advocate for good governance, transparency, and accountability. Once again, congratulations to our candidates and thank you to the people of Kano state,” the party said.