Political parties in Kebbi State under the aegis of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), have commended the state governor Nasir Idris for implementing the 75,000 Naira minimum wage for Kebbi workers.

IPAC chairman in the state, Ibrahim Muhammed, in a statement yesterday, described the swift implementation as timely given the prevailing economic situation in the country caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to him, the implementation did not come as a surprise to the teaming civil servants in the state given his track records in unionism and his stand for the rights of workers as a former labour leader.

The statement added that, his implementation of the new wage was a promise kept and a demonstration of his resolve to evenly share the state coffers to all the citizens in the state.

“We are particularly fascinated by directing immediate implementation from State through to local governments and local government education authorities which was never done in the history of minimum wage implementations, hence our reason to commend him.”

The chairman maintained that as a body being looked at will continue to commend good efforts from anywhere and as well constructively criticise what it deemed a deviations from what the populace expects.

Ibrahim urged the governor to maintain the tempo of even distribution of dividends of democracy at all levels and to as well ensure effective service delivery at local governments level in order to bring governance to the grassroots.