Advertisement

A group of politicians in Kano who are members of the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have emerged within the popular Kwankwasiyya Movement that goes by the name “Abba Should Stand On His Feet” (Abba Tsaya Da Kafarka). The group is calling on Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso to stop meddling in the affairs of the state with Abba Yusuf as governor.

The emergence of the group has led to an internal crisis within the party for which the state governor had a reconciliatory meeting with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Baffa Bichi. The duo addressed newsmen with the SSG declaring that his allegiance was to the governor and he would do whatever pleases the governor.

However, a few hours after the reconciliation, the NNPP chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, a known loyalist of Sen. Kwankwaso, announced the indefinite suspension of the SSG from the ruling party, accusing him of disloyalty.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is also the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, is alleged to have been controlling the state governor, Abba Yusuf, and is alleged to have been the one making political appointments and accenting to projects in the state.

The allegations also include among others, that where the state is having an event parallel to another event by Kwankwaso, all commissioners and other political appointees dump the governor’s event for that of Kwankwaso. It is seen by some people that Yusuf’s administration is more of a third term for Kwankwaso.

The group urged Governor Yusuf to draw the line, exercise his powers as the chief executive of the state and stop submitting himself to the total control of Kwankwaso.

The group described this as undemocratic as the people of the state voted Yusuf as governor and not Kwankwaso.

Speaking on the issue, a leading member of the group, Comrade Nura Gambo Rimingata who is of the camp of the SSG, said politics had to be played as such and so Governor Yusuf should be allowed to manage the affairs of the state without interference.