The internal crisis facing the Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has intensified as two prominent members, Sadiq Wali and Ibrahim Al-Amin Little, have joined forces to challenge the party’s recently elected leadership.

This marks the first public collaboration between Wali and Little who were both former gubernatorial aspirants of the party and signals their shared dissatisfaction with the direction of the party in the state.

Wali and Little alleged that the election of new party officials was undemocratic and marred by procedural irregularities, prompting them to question the legitimacy of the new party leaders.

According to Little, who spoke on behalf of the duo at a stakeholders’ meeting with representatives from Kano’s 44 local government areas, their alliance was born out of a commitment to rescue the PDP from “inadequate leadership.”

He emphasised that their joint mission was targeted at ensuring victory for Kano PDP in the 2027 general elections.

LEADERSHIP recalls the PDP’s struggle to maintain unity in Kano State started before the 2023 general elections.

Disagreements over gubernatorial candidacy, especially between Wali who is the son of former Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Aminu Wali, and Mohammed Abacha, son of the late General Sani Abacha, contributed to the party’s poor performance in the election.

The internal crisis led to factionalism which has further weakened the party’s structure in Kano State.

The recent emergence of Yusuf Kibiya as the new Kano PDP chairman has done little to address the division within the party as Kibiya recently launched a five-point agenda focusing on restoring the party’s reputation, strengthening democratic processes, selecting credible candidates, implementing a 10-year development programme, and addressing state issues.

However, Wali and Little remain critical, asserting that the processes behind the ward and local government congresses were disregarded thereby rendering the current leadership invalid.

The two prominent party leaders said they would pursue legal action on the emergence of the state party leaders, disclosing that they have lodged a petition with the national leadership of the party.

Kibiya however responded to the criticisms by characterising dissent views as a natural aspect of democracy, urging the aggrieved persons to embrace reconciliation.

The party’s chairman in a statement to journalists said, “Naturally, there are pockets of complaints following elections. Reconciliation is the next step, and as chairman, I will ensure every faction and level of the party is included. No one should fear; we are determined to be as fair as possible.”

Kibiya also extended an open invitation to all members of the PDP and Kano residents to join efforts to rebuild the party, urging, “We invite every member, and even non-members, to join our movement to create a promising future for Kano State.”

As the 2027 elections approach, the internal struggle for the soul of the PDP could play a decisive role in shaping the party’s fortunes in Kano State.