The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match between Kano Pillars FC and Shooting Stars (3SC) of Ibadan turned violent after the visiting side scored a dramatic late equalizer.

Advertisement

The match, played on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, ended in chaos when Shooting Stars netted a 94th-minute goal to level the score at 1–1.

Viral videos circulating online show enraged Kano Pillars fans pursuing Shooting Stars players and match officials across the pitch as they scrambled for safety. The violent scenes have since sparked outrage among football lovers and netizens.

Advertisement

Responding to the incident, Kano Pillars Football Club issued a statement condemning the unruly behaviour of some individuals and commending security operatives for their swift intervention.

According to the statement signed by the club’s Media officer, Abubakar Isa Dandago, the disorder was caused by a few “misguided persons” immediately after the match, but security agents and stadium stewards quickly restored order.

“We are pleased to confirm that players of both teams and match officials all left the stadium and its vicinity unhurt and safely escorted by the security operatives,” the statement read.

The club added that several suspects involved in the violent act had been arrested and handed over to security authorities for investigation and possible prosecution.

“Kano Pillars FC will fully cooperate with the authorities to ensure that any individual found culpable faces the full wrath of the law,” the club said.

In a move to deter future violence, the management announced that all identified troublemakers would be banned from accessing the Sani Abacha Stadium for the next 10 seasons.

Reaffirming its commitment to peace and discipline, the club stressed that it would continue to uphold the integrity of the game in line with NPFL and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) regulations.

Kano Pillars also appealed to its supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and continue supporting the team “as true ambassadors of the great Kano Pillars FC.”

However, another viral video on social media show wounded 3SC players and officials being attended to.