The Kano State Police Command has apprehended a 42-year-old man, Hamisu Ibrahim, for posing as a police officer and extorting money from unsuspecting individuals.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement said the suspect was arrested on November 18, 2024, following credible information.

Ibrahim, who hails from Jangaru Village in Ungogo local government area, was reportedly impersonating a court duty police officer and exploiting citizens by offering to secure bail for their detained relatives.

According to the statement, Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Salman Dogo Garba, ordered the arrest after the suspect was flagged as suspicious.

The statement said preliminary investigations revealed that at least two victims had fallen prey to the suspect’s scheme, with both testifying that Ibrahim extorted money from them under false pretenses.

“This arrest is a testament to the commitment of the Police Command to sanitising the system, protecting the public, and rooting out individuals who determine to undermine the good work of the Police in Kano State.

“Furthermore, the Command will remain dedicated to safeguarding the public and maintaining law and order in the state,” Kiyawa said.

The Commissioner also expressed gratitude to residents of the state for their cooperation and encouraged them to continue reporting suspicious activities.